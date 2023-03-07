Charlie Morlock: 'I've seen some nice horses in 20-odd years with Nicky Henderson - but nothing like him'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Next up is Nicky Henderson's second-in-command Charlie Morlock.
How much of a chance do you give State Man against Constitution Hill?
I was quite impressed by State Man's last run but he's only beaten Honeysuckle, who may not be quite the horse she used to be, and then I think back to his length-and-a-bit defeat of First Street in last year's County Hurdle. Obviously you have to think he's improved quite a bit from there, but First Street has led Constitution Hill often enough at home and wouldn't be in the same league. I've seen some nice horses in 20-odd years at Nicky's and I don't think I've seen anything like Constitution Hill, so I'd give State Man no more than a slight chance.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in