Charlie Morlock: 'I've seen some nice horses in 20-odd years with Nicky Henderson - but nothing like him'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Next up is Nicky Henderson's second-in-command Charlie Morlock.

How much of a chance do you give State Man against Constitution Hill?

I was quite impressed by State Man's last run but he's only beaten Honeysuckle, who may not be quite the horse she used to be, and then I think back to his length-and-a-bit defeat of First Street in last year's County Hurdle. Obviously you have to think he's improved quite a bit from there, but First Street has led Constitution Hill often enough at home and wouldn't be in the same league. I've seen some nice horses in 20-odd years at Nicky's and I don't think I've seen anything like Constitution Hill, so I'd give State Man no more than a slight chance.

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Published on 7 March 2023Last updated 18:04, 7 March 2023
icon
