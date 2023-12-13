Entain announces departure of chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen with immediate effect

Entain has announced the departure of Jette Nygaard-Andersen as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Nygaard-Andersen – who succeeded Shay Segev as the head of Entain – informed the board of the betting and gaming giant that she wished to leave the role after three years at the head of a company whose main UK bookmaking brands are Ladbrokes and Coral.

The Entain board has appointed Stella David, currently a non-executive director, to take over as interim chief executive while a permanent replacement to Nygaard-Andersen is recruited, while the group's share price rose more than four percent in early trading on news of the leadership change.

Nygaard-Andersen has earned plaudits during her tenure for improving Entain’s reputation for compliance with gambling regulators, and her departure follows hot on the heels of the conclusion of a long-running investigation by HMRC into bribery claims surrounding a Turkish-based business owned by Entain’s predecessor, GVC Holdings, between 2011 and 2017.

But while she is credited with doing an effective job in cleaning house, in recent months reports in the financial press have highlighted shareholder and investor dissatisfaction at Entain’s sluggish business performance.

In the wake of HMRC’s agreement to terminate the Turkish investigation – which the crown court sanctioned in return for penalty payments totalling £585 million plus costs and a charitable donation – a story in the Financial Times cited three named activist hedge funds reported to be applying pressure in the hope of a change of leadership.

Entain: has installed a interim chief executive

Entain chairman Barry Gibson said on Wednesday: “Under Jette’s leadership, Entain has executed a fundamental strategic shift towards regulated or regulating markets, overhauled its governance, transformed its operations, and significantly improved its customer offering.

“Jette's decision to leave comes after the resolution of HMRC's investigation into the company's legacy Turkish-facing business. She has offered exceptional leadership during what has been a hugely challenging period.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the HMRC investigation posed a number of threats to our group. As the court last week recognised in approving a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), had the matter not been resolved by way of a DPA, the consequences to the company and all of its stakeholders could have been disproportionate.

“The overhaul of the business model, strategy and culture of the group in recent years was vital to securing the successful conclusion of a DPA process.”

Entain issued a sales warning to the London stock market in September of this year and forecasts no return to revenue growth until the second half of next year.

