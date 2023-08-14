The bigger the better - three things we learned from Flutter and Entain's latest results

Two giants of the global gambling industry unveiled their financial figures for the first half of the year last week. Here are three things we learned from Entain and Flutter Entertainment's interim results.

When it comes to the US size matters

There was big news in the rapidly expanding US gambling market last week when it was revealed Disney's ESPN had moved into sports betting through a $2 billion, ten-year deal with Penn Entertainment to rebrand its Barstool sportsbook as ESPN Bet.