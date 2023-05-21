Roger Teal attracts Group 1-winning owners to yard while quiet Bjorn Nielsen puts stables up for sale

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email .

Roger Teal's achievements with dual Group 1 winner Oxted have clearly gained widespread attention judging by the decision of leading northern-based owner-breeders David and Emma Armstrong to send horses to the Lambourn trainer.

Oxted, winner of the 2020 July Cup and following year's King's Stand, is by the couple's own July Cup hero Mayson – and Teal's record with him and brother Chipstead led to the link-up.