Kim Bailey and David Bass agree summer break as jockey goes freelance
David Bass will go freelance this summer in a bid to secure more rides as he branches out from his long-time and successful role with Kim Bailey.
The jockey and trainer have enjoyed an excellent relationship for many years and, although the pair will reunite in the autumn, Bass will aim to build contacts elsewhere as Bailey anticipates a quiet summer.
