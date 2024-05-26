Middleham Park name two-year-old The Strikin Viking after Man City ace Erling Haaland

Manchester City-mad Middleham Park Racing have named a two-year-old The Strikin Viking after the club's prolific centre-forward Erling Haaland.

The 23-year-old Norwegian won the Castrol Golden Boot for a second successive year by registering 27 goals in the Premier League, five more than Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

The two-year-old in question is a colt by Inns Of Court who was bought at the breeze-up sales and is trained by Kevin Ryan.