Racing Grapevine
premium
Middleham Park name two-year-old The Strikin Viking after Man City ace Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland: Two-year-old The Strikin Viking named after Man City star Credit: Marc Atkins
Manchester City-mad Middleham Park Racing have named a two-year-old The Strikin Viking after the club's prolific centre-forward Erling Haaland.
The 23-year-old Norwegian won the Castrol Golden Boot for a second successive year by registering 27 goals in the Premier League, five more than Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.
The two-year-old in question is a colt by Inns Of Court who was bought at the breeze-up sales and is trained by Kevin Ryan.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inRacing Grapevine
- 'A good trainer can train any horse' - Middleham Park Racing send Flat horse to Lucinda Russell
- Gary Bardwell back in the saddle with the Gosdens after being hospitalised with heart scare
- 'I had to push myself to keep moving forward' - Alpinista's groom Annabel Willis making most of pastures new at Ed Dunlop's
- 'I think he's one of the best jockeys riding in Britain' - Toby Lawes signs up Kevin Brogan
- 'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period
more inRacing Grapevine
- 'A good trainer can train any horse' - Middleham Park Racing send Flat horse to Lucinda Russell
- Gary Bardwell back in the saddle with the Gosdens after being hospitalised with heart scare
- 'I had to push myself to keep moving forward' - Alpinista's groom Annabel Willis making most of pastures new at Ed Dunlop's
- 'I think he's one of the best jockeys riding in Britain' - Toby Lawes signs up Kevin Brogan
- 'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period