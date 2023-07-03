Ripples from proposed Australian ban on gambling ads could be felt on this side of the world

Gambling advertising and sponsorship were left largely untouched by the British government's recent white paper, but that does not mean the debate is over. Campaigners for reform will be looking to the other side of the world for further ammunition to aid their cause.

Last week, a much-anticipated report called on the Australian government to implement "a comprehensive ban on all forms of advertising for online gambling", to be introduced in four phases over the next three years.

It was the most widely reported of the 31 recommendations made in 'You Win Some, You Lose More', the result of a parliamentary inquiry carried out by the House of Representatives standing committee on social policy and legal affairs.