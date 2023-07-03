Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

Ripples from proposed Australian ban on gambling ads could be felt on this side of the world

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Racing would get an exemption under proposals in Australia to ban gambling ads in three years
Racing would get an exemption under proposals in Australia to ban gambling ads in three yearsCredit: Robert Cianflone (Getty Images)

Gambling advertising and sponsorship were left largely untouched by the British government's recent white paper, but that does not mean the debate is over. Campaigners for reform will be looking to the other side of the world for further ammunition to aid their cause.

Last week, a much-anticipated report called on the Australian government to implement "a comprehensive ban on all forms of advertising for online gambling", to be introduced in four phases over the next three years.

It was the most widely reported of the 31 recommendations made in 'You Win Some, You Lose More', the result of a parliamentary inquiry carried out by the House of Representatives standing committee on social policy and legal affairs.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 3 July 2023
icon
more inBetting World
more inBetting World