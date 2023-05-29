Recent Kindred Group departures herald uncertain future and prompt sale speculation

Changes have been coming thick and fast at Unibet's parent company Kindred Group in recent weeks and it looks likely there are more to come.

Kindred had endured what the company described as a "challenging" year in 2022, recording a 15 per cent fall in total revenue while underlying earnings and pre-tax profits fell by 61 per cent and 62.5 per cent respectively.

The company had also worked hard to promote itself as a responsible operator with its ambition to receive zero revenue from harmful gambling, but received a setback in March when the Gambling Commission hit it with two penalties totalling more than £7.1 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.