Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

Opinions differ over speed of gambling reform as the wait goes on for developments

Bill BarberIndustry editor
The government's gambling white paper contained proposals for "frictionless" financial checks
It is three months since the government published its gambling review white paper

Three months have passed since the government's gambling review white paper was published and, for some, patience has been running thin the longer the wait has gone on for further developments.

Others have counselled that slow and steady might be the best policy when it comes to more complicated issues such as affordability checks.

Both the government and Gambling Commission have said they will launch the first wave of consultations stemming from the white paper this summer, with the industry regulator having promised four, including the one on financial risk checks, this month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 July 2023
icon
more inBetting World
more inBetting World