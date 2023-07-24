Opinions differ over speed of gambling reform as the wait goes on for developments

Three months have passed since the government's gambling review white paper was published and, for some, patience has been running thin the longer the wait has gone on for further developments.

Others have counselled that slow and steady might be the best policy when it comes to more complicated issues such as affordability checks.

Both the government and Gambling Commission have said they will launch the first wave of consultations stemming from the white paper this summer, with the industry regulator having promised four, including the one on financial risk checks, this month.