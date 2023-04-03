New Zealand racing hoping new 25-year Entain link-up can provide 'critical shift'
The New Zealand horseracing industry is hoping the proposed 25-year partnership announced last week in which Entain would take over the operations of the country's sports betting monopoly TAB NZ will provide much-needed security for the sport.
Former BHA chief executive Paul Bittar, who had helped the TAB NZ board in developing its strategy and process, described the news in a LinkedIn post as a "monumental day" for the operator, its racing and sports partners and New Zealand punters.
Among the benefits of the partnership are guaranteed funding to TAB NZ of more than NZ$1 billion (approx £506 million/€575m) in the first five years, "to support the revitalisation of the racing industry", along with additional support to the racing industry including the NZ$10m sponsorship of an "enhanced racing carnival".
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in