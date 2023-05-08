More exotic bets in the pipeline as World Pool edges closer to next breakthrough

World Pool, the pari-mutuel project involving 28 international jurisdictions, is closing in on its next major development, according to Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, chief executive of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which drove its introduction with Ascot racecourse and the UK Tote Group in June 2019.

As the weekend’s 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket heralded the first of this year’s record 18 World Pool racedays in Britain and Ireland, Engelbrecht-Bresges looked forward to the Hong Kong international races at the beginning of December, by which time he hopes a new racing and wagering protocol, which is being developed by the HKJC, will have come into operation.

“It will enable us to offer more exotic bets,” he said. “Then we will have the richness of product to make World Pool more interesting.”