Liberalisation of gambling could come in unexpected location

While UK punters continue to raise concerns about increased and punitive regulation likely to emerge from the government’s gambling review, news of liberalisation in the sector comes from an unexpected source.

The UAE, where the predominant religion of Islam strictly forbids gambling, has set up the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority to introduce a regulatory framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming.

An official statement said: “The GCGRA will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly.”