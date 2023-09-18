Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureBetting World
premium

Liberalisation of gambling could come in unexpected location

Howard Wright
The UAE has set up a regulator for national lottery and commercial gaming
The UAE has set up a regulator for national lottery and commercial gaming

While UK punters continue to raise concerns about increased and punitive regulation likely to emerge from the government’s gambling review, news of liberalisation in the sector comes from an unexpected source.

The UAE, where the predominant religion of Islam strictly forbids gambling, has set up the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority to introduce a regulatory framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming.

An official statement said: “The GCGRA will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly.”

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 18 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 18 September 2023
icon
more inBetting World
more inBetting World