Latest Gambling Commission figures suggest changing face of industry
The number of online bets, spins and active accounts were all up between October and December, according to the latest set of Gambling Commission statistics released last week, but gambling yield was still down.
The figures for the final quarter of 2022 – the third quarter of the regulator's financial year – covered around 80-85 per cent of the market and reinforced comments from the commission's chief executive Andrew Rhodes about recent changes in the industry.
Online gross gambling yield (GGY) – the amount retained by operators after winnings have been paid out – reached £1.2 billion but was down two per cent compared to the previous year. The commission said the drop was driven by falls of three per cent and eight per cent for real event betting and casino respectively.
