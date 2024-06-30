Kieran Shoemark still left searching for that elusive Group 1 - three things we learned this week

Three key takeaways from across the week . . .

Good chance for Shoemark goes begging

There was much debate in the aftermath of the Pretty Polly Stakes as to the merits of Kieran Shoemark’s ride on runner-up Emily Upjohn . Had he gone too wide and committed for home too early or had he given his mare the best chance of victory and simply been pipped by a younger and improving rival?

Whichever camp you are in, it is likely that had there not already been chatter about Shoemark's continuing search for a first marquee victory since becoming first-choice rider for John and Thady Gosden then not many eyes would have been batted at his ride in the aftermath of a thrilling finish.

What will hurt most for Shoemark, though, is that he may struggle to find a better opportunity to land that critical first Group 1 in his new role.

Emily Upjohn and Kieran Shoemark (left) are overhauled by Bluestocking and Rossa Ryan in the Pretty Polly Credit: Patrick McCann

Emily Upjohn was clearly on song on Saturday and hit an in-running low of 1.03. There will be other days for her and perhaps a return to a mile and a half in the Yorkshire Oaks will help, but competition is fierce.

Looking at the Gosdens' Group 1 entries that have so far been made for the rest of the season, their best prospect – at least according to the market – is Trawlerman, who is a 4-1 chance for the Goodwood Cup, but he would more than likely be William Buck’s ride.

Inspiral has been beaten twice this season but is known to be slow to come to hand, and a possible tilt at the Nassau Stakes could be Shoemark's next big opportunity to shake that Group 1 monkey from his back.

Sam Hendry

Haggas finding form

William Haggas has had a fairly quiet start to the Flat season, but there are signs his yard is revving into top gear.

His tally of 19 winners through April and May was his lowest combined total in those two months since 2016, but 11 winners since Wednesday helped him end June with a bang as we approach the time of year when he typically flourishes.

He raided Newcastle's three-day fixture with expert precision, winning with four of his five runners, the highlight of which was Montassib's Group 3 Chipchase Stakes success.

Montassib has now won three of his last four starts and this defeat of Kinross rates a clear career-best. The six-year-old gelding has the talent to be a big player in an open six-furlong division, particularly on his favoured soft ground.

The hot streak continued when Dubai Honour landed his third Group 1 at Saint-Cloud on Sunday so be sure to keep note of Haggas's runners as he looks to extend this fantastic run.

Sam Hendry

William Haggas: yard is really starting to hit form now Credit: Edward Whitaker

Have Ballydoyle found their next Kyprios?

Kyprios’s Gold Cup win over Trawlerman cemented his position as the best stayer in training and Aidan O’Brien’s six-year-old is the 4-1 favourite to retain his crown in 2025.

However, Saturday’s Group 3 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai International Stakes suggested Kyprios’s stablemate Jan Brueghel could pose a legitimate threat to his aspirations of becoming a three-time Gold Cup winner.

An eight-length winner of a Curragh maiden on debut in May, Jan Brueghel was the subject of heavy support upped in grade on Saturday, but it looked as though the money had been ill placed as he came under pressure half a mile out under Ryan Moore.

However, despite racing greenly, hanging to his right in the home straight and changing his legs, the Galileo colt came home strongly to run down long-time leader Trustyourinstinct and justify 8-13 favouritism.

To do so much wrong and still get the job done suggests we are simply scratching the surface of Jan Brueghel’s ability, and O’Brien said as much with his post-race comment that he “could be very exciting”.

Doncaster’s St Leger – for which he is a general 8-1 chance – looks the likely target this season, but with Jan Brueghel a brother to last year’s 2m5½f Queen Alexandra winner Dawn Rising, his stamina-laden pedigree suggests he could flourish as a Cup horse further down the line.

Joe Eccles

