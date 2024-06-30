Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
09:00 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
09:00 Sha TinHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

St Leger will suit Los Angeles more than the King George - plus I've got a 6-1 Goodwood selection

It was another big weekend for Aidan O’Brien, highlighted of course by Los Angeles winning the Irish Derby.

He is not necessarily one to get the pulse racing, being a bit of a grinder, but aside from the Derby he is proving himself a winner, with two Group 1 victories to his name from just five starts.

I don’t fancy him for the King George, for which his price ranges from 6-1 to 12-1, but he should be a major player in the St Leger and fairly priced at 3-1 favourite.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Weeklies editor

Published on inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles