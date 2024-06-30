FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Ante-Post Angles
premium
St Leger will suit Los Angeles more than the King George - plus I've got a 6-1 Goodwood selection
It was another big weekend for Aidan O’Brien, highlighted of course by Los Angeles winning the Irish Derby.
He is not necessarily one to get the pulse racing, being a bit of a grinder, but aside from the Derby he is proving himself a winner, with two Group 1 victories to his name from just five starts.
I don’t fancy him for the King George, for which his price ranges from 6-1 to 12-1, but he should be a major player in the St Leger and fairly priced at 3-1 favourite.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated
Copy
more inAnte-Post Angles
- Nick Watts adds four selections to his ante-post portfolio after finding 14-1 Royal Ascot winner
- It's time to add two Royal Ascot runners to the portfolio - and this handicapper is a potential big improver on day one
- Royal Ascot odds of 20-1 look too big for this easy winner - the track could be perfect
- City Of Troy's Derby win sees Aidan O'Brien shift Mrs Brown's Boys from the top of my list of things that defy comprehension
- Rosallion showed another side to his game and Space Legend looks a tasty 33-1 for the St Leger
more inAnte-Post Angles
- Nick Watts adds four selections to his ante-post portfolio after finding 14-1 Royal Ascot winner
- It's time to add two Royal Ascot runners to the portfolio - and this handicapper is a potential big improver on day one
- Royal Ascot odds of 20-1 look too big for this easy winner - the track could be perfect
- City Of Troy's Derby win sees Aidan O'Brien shift Mrs Brown's Boys from the top of my list of things that defy comprehension
- Rosallion showed another side to his game and Space Legend looks a tasty 33-1 for the St Leger