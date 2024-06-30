St Leger will suit Los Angeles more than the King George - plus I've got a 6-1 Goodwood selection

It was another big weekend for Aidan O’Brien, highlighted of course by Los Angeles winning the Irish Derby.

He is not necessarily one to get the pulse racing, being a bit of a grinder, but aside from the Derby he is proving himself a winner, with two Group 1 victories to his name from just five starts.

I don’t fancy him for the King George, for which his price ranges from 6-1 to 12-1, but he should be a major player in the St Leger and fairly priced at 3-1 favourite.