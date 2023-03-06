Key takeouts as Flutter is first out of the blocks with results for 2022

Results season has started for the major gambling operators with Flutter Entertainment, parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, first to unveil its annual results for 2022 last week. Here are some of the main takeouts from the announcement.

Flutter is "winning" in the United States . . .

Flutter Entertainment chief executive Peter Jackson proclaimed the company was "winning" in the battle for supremacy in the US and it is not hard to see why.