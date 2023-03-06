Key takeouts as Flutter is first out of the blocks with results for 2022
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Flutter Entertainment released its 2022 annual results last weekCredit: Layton Thompson
Results season has started for the major gambling operators with Flutter Entertainment, parent company of Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, first to unveil its annual results for 2022 last week. Here are some of the main takeouts from the announcement.
Flutter is "winning" in the United States . . .
Flutter Entertainment chief executive Peter Jackson proclaimed the company was "winning" in the battle for supremacy in the US and it is not hard to see why.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement