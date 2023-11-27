Japan's betting market on horseracing provides stark contrast to that of Britain
While UK punters fret over even more intrusive questioning about personal circumstances being imposed by the government’s gambling review, their counterparts in Japan, the world’s biggest horserace betting jurisdiction, continue to be treated as adults responsible for their own actions.
'Affordability checks, what are affordability checks?' is the question most generally asked of UK visitors by those close to the betting operation in the country’s racing regulator, the Japan Racing Association (JRA).
Yuichi Goto, head of the planning division at the JRA’s international department, explained: “Our regulation is such that if, for example, the customer or their family asks us to stop them coming into the racecourse or taking part in internet betting, we cannot do it.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 27 November 2023inBetting World
Last updated 18:00, 27 November 2023
- 'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops
- FanDuel still holds 'considerable lead' over DraftKings in US, insists Flutter chief
- Entain still suffering consequences of tighter regulation - three key takeouts from betting giant's strategy update
- Industry regulator urged to cast its net wide when it comes to listening to views on gambling
- Independent bookmakers voice disappointment over rate of new statutory levy
- 'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops
- FanDuel still holds 'considerable lead' over DraftKings in US, insists Flutter chief
- Entain still suffering consequences of tighter regulation - three key takeouts from betting giant's strategy update
- Industry regulator urged to cast its net wide when it comes to listening to views on gambling
- Independent bookmakers voice disappointment over rate of new statutory levy