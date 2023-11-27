Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureBetting World
premium

Japan's betting market on horseracing provides stark contrast to that of Britain

Betting turnover on this year's Japan Cup was up on the previous two years
Betting turnover on this year's Japan Cup was up on the previous two yearsCredit: Masakazu Takahashi

While UK punters fret over even more intrusive questioning about personal circumstances being imposed by the government’s gambling review, their counterparts in Japan, the world’s biggest horserace betting jurisdiction, continue to be treated as adults responsible for their own actions.

'Affordability checks, what are affordability checks?' is the question most generally asked of UK visitors by those close to the betting operation in the country’s racing regulator, the Japan Racing Association (JRA).

Yuichi Goto, head of the planning division at the JRA’s international department, explained: “Our regulation is such that if, for example, the customer or their family asks us to stop them coming into the racecourse or taking part in internet betting, we cannot do it.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Howard Wright
Bill BarberIndustry editor

Published on 27 November 2023inBetting World

Last updated 18:00, 27 November 2023

icon
more inBetting World
more inBetting World