'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops

Barney O'Hare, the chief executive of Bar One Racing, has described the digitalisation of his 57 betting shops in Ireland as a brilliant new era for retail and he has been delighted at how well customers have adapted to the changes.

Bar One Racing are the first medium-sized bookmaker to install Racing Post digital products in all of their betting shops.

O'Hare pumped more than €1 million into the transformation, investing in hardware to facilitate the rollout in each and every one of his shops.