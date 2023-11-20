Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Mighty Potter quickens clear after the last to win the Drinmore Novice Chase
Bar One Racing have installed Racing Post digital products in all of their betting officesCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Barney O'Hare, the chief executive of Bar One Racing, has described the digitalisation of his 57 betting shops in Ireland as a brilliant new era for retail and he has been delighted at how well customers have adapted to the changes.

Bar One Racing are the first medium-sized bookmaker to install Racing Post digital products in all of their betting shops.

O'Hare pumped more than €1 million into the transformation, investing in hardware to facilitate the rollout in each and every one of his shops.

Published on 20 November 2023

Last updated 18:59, 20 November 2023

icon
