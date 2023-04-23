'It meant the world' - Joorabchian revelling in first homebred winner as Amo expand in Lambourn
From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
A small slice of history was created at Redcar recently when Komat became Amo Racing's first homebred winner and the organisation's figurehead Kia Joorabchian was still revelling in the victory when he caught up with the Racing Grapevine at Newbury on Friday.
"That meant the world," said Joorabchian, a major mover and shaker in football who has increased his racing interests in recent years.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in