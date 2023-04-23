'It meant the world' - Joorabchian revelling in first homebred winner as Amo expand in Lambourn

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email

A small slice of history was created at Redcar recently when Komat became Amo Racing's first homebred winner and the organisation's figurehead Kia Joorabchian was still revelling in the victory when he caught up with the Racing Grapevine at Newbury on Friday.

"That meant the world," said Joorabchian, a major mover and shaker in football who has increased his racing interests in recent years.