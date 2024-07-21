Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:40 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

Irish Oaks winner better than margin suggests - but she isn't the only filly to note this week

One of the season's forgotten horses returned to form on Saturday. Tower Of London had made a rattling good start to 2024, winning a Group 3 handicap in Saudi Arabia in February before landing the Dubai Gold Cup the following month. 

He was 8-1 for the Ascot Gold Cup after that Meydan victory but, following a break from his travels, he had a blip on his return to action when fifth of six in the Yorkshire Cup in May.

His early season achievements have since been comfortably overshadowed by stablemate Kyprios, with the retaining of his Gold Cup crown. However, the Aidan O'Brien-trained four-year-old bounced back to his best in the Curragh Cup on Saturday, when running down runaway leader Grosvenor Square to secure another Group 2 success despite hitting an in-running high of 64-1 on Betfair.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Tipster

Published on inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles