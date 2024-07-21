- More
Irish Oaks winner better than margin suggests - but she isn't the only filly to note this week
One of the season's forgotten horses returned to form on Saturday. Tower Of London had made a rattling good start to 2024, winning a Group 3 handicap in Saudi Arabia in February before landing the Dubai Gold Cup the following month.
He was 8-1 for the Ascot Gold Cup after that Meydan victory but, following a break from his travels, he had a blip on his return to action when fifth of six in the Yorkshire Cup in May.
His early season achievements have since been comfortably overshadowed by stablemate Kyprios, with the retaining of his Gold Cup crown. However, the Aidan O'Brien-trained four-year-old bounced back to his best in the Curragh Cup on Saturday, when running down runaway leader Grosvenor Square to secure another Group 2 success despite hitting an in-running high of 64-1 on Betfair.
- Quddwah adds intrigue to Sussex clash - but beaten sprinter is the one to take from Super Saturday
- City Of Troy did enough in the Eclipse, but it would be far from a done deal if he rocks up at York
- St Leger will suit Los Angeles more than the King George - plus I've got a 6-1 Goodwood selection
- Nick Watts adds four selections to his ante-post portfolio after finding 14-1 Royal Ascot winner
- It's time to add two Royal Ascot runners to the portfolio - and this handicapper is a potential big improver on day one
