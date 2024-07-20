'He could be a Melbourne Cup horse' - Tower Of London returns to form as he storms home to land Curragh Cup

Tower Of London gave Aidan O'Brien successive victories in the Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup in thrilling circumstances as Ryan Moore galvanised his mount to reel in runaway leader and stablemate Grosvenor Square late in the day.

Jockey Gavin Ryan made his intentions clear from the start of the 1m6f contest as he sent Grosvenor Square into a sizeable lead and found himself ten lengths to the good at halfway. His advantage increased thereafter and he spun into the straight with a seemingly unassailable lead, while 11-8 favourite Vauban led the chasing pack with Tower Of London further back.

The leader kept on finding and was still in splendid isolation at the furlong pole, six lengths clear. However, Moore began to get serious on 13-8 shot Tower Of London and he shot past Vauban before changing into a different gear to mow down the weary leader, eventually running out the victor by a length and a quarter.

It was a welcome return to form for the winner, who had a productive early-season campaign when landing a Group 3 handicap at Riyadh and the Dubai Gold Cup, but he was below par when fifth of six in the Yorkshire Cup in May when last seen.

Both the winner and runner-up could have Australia in their sights come the autumn.

O'Brien said: "Ryan gave him a peach. He stays well, has got a great cruising speed and is able to quicken. He's a very good horse and can travel anywhere. We might look to space out his runs a bit and he could be back here for the Irish St Leger. He could be a Melbourne Cup horse. The runner-up loved the distance and he could be a Melbourne Cup horse as well."

It completed a double for O'Brien, who landed the opening 7f maiden courtesy of newcomer The Lion In Winter .

Believing gains deserved success

The British sprinters exercised their authority over the Irish once again as Believing ran out an authoritative winner of the 5f Group 2 Barberstown Castle Sapphire Stakes for George Boughey.

Already a three-time Listed and Group 3 winner, the four-year-old was sent off an even-money favourite after two cracking runs at Royal Ascot where she twice made the frame Group 1 company in the space of four days.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, she produced a scintillating turn of foot inside the furlong pole to dash a length and three-quarters clear of Beautiful Diamond, with Makarova completing a 1-2-3 for the British raiders.

Moore said: "She has been in very good form this year; she won well at Haydock and had two very solid runs in Group 1s at Ascot. She was probably entitled to win this and is very straightforward."

Believing and Ryan Moore run out winners of the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Gossey plunders another big pot

The Charles O'Brien-trained Big Gossey landed his sixth success at the Curragh in the 6½f David Power Memorial Premier Handicap as he powered a length and a quarter clear of Greek Flower to win at odds of 12-1.

The seven-year-old has been a magnificent servant to connections, this being his 61st start and his 33rd at this track, while he has also accumulated more than €350,000 in prize-money.

Winning rider Robert Whearty said: "He's been great for my career and is after getting me going really well in the last six or eight months and I'm very grateful. I was delighted to see the rain. He handles quicker ground but thrives on easier going. He loves it here.

Two for O'Brien and McMonagle

Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle combined for a double on the card, which was kicked off by Rudi's Apple , who stormed to an impressive success off top weight in the 6f nursery, while Puturhandstogether justified 5-2 favouritism in the 1m2f handicap in the colours of JP McManus.

Read these next:

'I'm not sure any of us expected her to win like that' - You Got To Me gives Ralph Beckett second Irish Classic

'She's not your typical mare' - Gale Mahler bound for Galway after completing fabulous five-timer

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.