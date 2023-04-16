'I was very happy to leave' - Seamus Durack goes it alone again after split with Ritchie Fiddes

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the new place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email

Seamus Durack's association with Ritchie Fiddes appears to have come to an unhappy end.

Durack enjoyed his biggest success in the saddle when Snoopy Loopy memorably took advantage of Kauto Star's final-fence unseat in the 2008 Betfair Chase and began training two years later.