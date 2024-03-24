Charyn records best performance in Doncaster Mile since 2005 and could have more to offer back at top level

Charyn took full advantage of a significant drop in grade to land the Listed William Hill Doncaster Mile on Saturday, the four-year-old running right up to his best with a Racing Post Rating of 117 to see off last year's winner Astral Beau.

This was a first win since a narrow success in the Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte as a two-year-old, but Charyn spent a large part of last season racing in Group 1 company, his best performance coming when third to Guineas winners Paddington and Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes.

His convincing win in the turf season opener looks on a par with that level, and rates the best performance in the Doncaster Mile since Autumn Glory defied a penalty in 2005.