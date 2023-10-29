Equinox regrets, Classic clues revealed and jumps trainers worth following - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of racing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

Japan's best chance at Arc glory may have just passed them by

In a stunning display on Sunday, Equinox proved himself to be the world's best racehorse with an easy win in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) to claim his fifth Group 1 triumph in succession.

Given Japan's obsession with winning the Arc, has there been a more obvious candidate than Equinox? His preference for fast ground makes it understandable connections have built his season around different targets, with bottomless ground a far more regular occurrence on Arc day in recent years.

As it happened, conditions at Longchamp this year were the quickest in many years as Ace Impact clocked the fastest time since Found in 2016.

Equinox on his way to Tenno Sho (Autumn) victory Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

That would have been perfect for an almighty showdown with Equinox, who was 1lb clear at the top of the world rankings before Sunday, but that appears to greatly flatter some of those in behind.

Would he have beaten Ace Impact? Sadly we'll never know, but Ace Impact's devastating acceleration would have made it Equinox's toughest assignment to date.

A straight line through the form of both does give Equinox a slight edge. Westover finished double the distance behind Equinox in the Sheema Classic than he did Ace Impact in the Arc. The star four-year-old's Racing Post Rating of 132 earned from his freakish performance in Dubai is 3lb clear of his year-younger French rival's best.

It's a shame, then, that the door was not left ajar for a trip to Paris and the chance to cement a place in racing folklore. The likelihood is such an opportunity will not come along again in a hurry.

Ascot form reveals main danger to City Of Troy in 2,000 Guineas

Ancient Wisdom powered through the Doncaster mud to claim Saturday's Futurity Trophy and odds compilers reacted by slashing his price for next year's Classics.

The son of Dubawi is now as short as 10-1 for the 2,000 Guineas and victory at Town Moor was his fourth from five starts, the sole defeat coming when third in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot in July.

The form of that Listed contest had been boosted six days earlier, when the sixth-placed Sunway took the Group 1 Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.

Both Ancient Wisdom and Sunway were swatted aside at Ascot by Rosallion , who has gone on to claim top-level honours too in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Rosallion finished four and three-quarter lengths clear of Ancient Wisdom in the Pat Eddery and more than 15 lengths in front of Sunway. Taken at face value, that looks like the strongest piece of juvenile form this season, and after Longchamp Rosallion's trainer Richard Hannon claimed the colt had been campaigned "with the Guineas in mind".

Rosallion is a general 12-1 chance for Newmarket and now looks the value ante-post opposition to City Of Troy.

Gavin Cromwell primed for big season

11221.

Those were the finishing positions of the five runners County Meath trainer Gavin Cromwell took to Cheltenham last week.

Further strikes at Sligo and Clonmel on Friday had Cromwell briefly on a streak of seven winners from his last seven runners to have completed.

Keith Donoghue, performing his best Paul Carberry impression, can barely have ridden easier winners than My Mate Mozzie and Encanto Bruno at Prestbury Park on Friday, before Flooring Porter made a pleasing first start over fences on Saturday, although sterner tests await the dual Stayers' Hurdle winner.

Flooring Porter: made a successful start over fences Credit: John Grossick

All look likely to be vying for some of the bigger prizes in their divisions and the Cromwell yard appear to be an ever-growing force on the biggest stages.

Last season was his best in terms of prize-money won in both Ireland and Britain, while last week's spree means he now has a 22 per cent strike-rate at Cheltenham in the last five years, returning a +17.82 profit to £1 bet on all runners.

Read more here

'He really is the perfect horse' - Japanese superstar Equinox breaks course record in successful Tenno Sho Autumn defence

Ancient Wisdom slashed for Derby after Futurity success and will be 'even better' next year according to William Buick

Flooring Porter stars at Cheltenham while big-name owner hails odds 'hard to resist' after landing big punt

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .

