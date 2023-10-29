'He really is the perfect horse' - Japanese superstar Equinox breaks course record in successful Tenno Sho Autumn defence

The world's best racehorse Equinox registered a fifth straight top-level win with staggering ease when landing back-to-back runnings of the Tenno Sho (Autumn) at Tokyo on Sunday.

Christophe Lemaire's mount was well positioned in the mile-and-a-quarter event and breezed to the front inside the final two furlongs, stretching away in the closing stages to score by two and a half lengths from Justin Palace, who won the Tenno Sho (Spring) at Kyoto in April.

Equinox set a new track record, beating the previous record by 0.9 seconds, and a best ever time for the distance in Japan, having been aided by front-runner Jack D'Or setting a fierce pace from the outset.

Lemaire said: "Equinox has it all and is the best horse in the world. He can get a good position from the start and then he runs calmly through the race.

"He quickens well at the end and has stamina, as he showed in the Arima Kinen. He's not exactly a horse with incredible speed, but he was able to keep up with the rapid pace and get into another gear at the end – although I was actually surprised he won in a record time. He really is the perfect horse.

"I was confident beforehand knowing what he's capable of and it was nice to go out there and show it."

Equinox is paraded in front of the stands after victory

Equinox beat Panthalassa in this race last year before going on to land the Arima Kinen, Dubai Sheema Classic and Takarazuka Kinen, leading him to sit top of the Longines World's Best Racehorse rankings on 129, as of October 8, 1lb higher than Arc winner Ace Impact and Juddmonte International scorer Mostahdaf.

The last horse to win back-to-back runnings of the Tenno Sho (Autumn) was the wondermare Almond Eye in 2019 and 2020, with Symboli Kris S the other consecutive winner in 2002 and 2003.

Almond Eye won the 2020 Japan Cup on her final start, and Equinox could take on St Leger winner Continuous in the Group 1 at Tokyo on November 26.

Equinox is 1-2 (from evens) for the Japan Cup with Paddy Power, and if successful, would become the highest prize-money earner in Japanese racing history.

Read more . . .

'Everybody's cameras were out and he was like Mick Jagger - it was genuinely bonkers'

Ancient Wisdom slashed for Derby after Futurity success and will be 'even better' next year according to William Buick

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.