Impressive Flooring Porter 10-1 for Brown Advisory after 'very slick' chase debut at Cheltenham

Dual Cheltenham Festival winner Flooring Porter made an impressive debut over fences when he powered clear to land the 3m½f novice chase.

The eight-year-old made most of the running and stormed away from his three rivals with a ready jump at the last to score by two and a half lengths under Keith Donoghue, who was having his first ride on the triple Grade 1 winner.

Broadway Boy, who was one of two runners for Nigel Twiston-Davies, held on for second with stablemate Weveallbeencaught finishing in third.

"He was brilliant," Donoghue told RacingTV. "I was a little bit long at the two ditches the last time but he reached for them and got away with it, and jumped well after.

"He's very slick and it was a good performance. I was probably only getting going with him up the straight. I think he'll learn plenty from it but he loved it, every time he saw a fence he would take it on. I couldn't pull him up after the race, I was doing circles at the top of the chute trying to stop him."

The 2021 and 2022 Stayers' Hurdle winner was unable to win the festival's day three feature for a third time this year when finishing fourth to Sire Du Berlais in March.

He was once more relegated to the places at Aintree before finishing ninth on his last start over hurdles at Auteuil, but after delivering on his 6-4 odds on Saturday a return to Cheltenham looks on the horizon for Gavin Cromwell's newest chasing talent.

"I'm delighted with that," the trainer said. "He jumped really well apart from a few but for his first time over fences that was a good performance. I thought he could do that, I'm delighted he has though and it's good to see the engine is still there.

"Today was a case of seeing how we got on and go from there. He'd have to step up plenty but looking at his hurdles rating hopefully he can. I'm not sure where we'd go next, he's a bit limited as he's much better going left-handed."

Flooring Porter was cut to 10-1 for the Brown Advisory and 14-1 for the National Hunt Chase at next year's Cheltenham Festival by Betfair. The success was a third at this year's Showcase meeting for Donoghue and Cromwell after a double on Friday.

