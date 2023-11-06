Entain still suffering consequences of tighter regulation - three key takeouts from betting giant's strategy update

Entain, parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral, has had a turbulent year.

The gambling giant's share price has fallen steeply since the start of 2023 as the impact of tighter regulation and adverse sports results has hit revenues, while the HMRC investigation into its former business in Turkey continues to hang over the company.

On Thursday Entain management held a presentation to set out the company's strategy to get back on course. Here are three things we learned.