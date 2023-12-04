Embattled Kindred Group to exit North America as attention returns to talk of a sale

The question of where next for Kindred Group was partially answered last week when Unibet's parent company announced its departure from the North American market.

Uncertainty remains over Kindred's future, however, with the prospect of the company being sold firmly on the agenda.

The Stockholm-listed company went through what it described as a "challenging" year in 2022, with revenue reduced by 15 per cent and pre-tax profits falling by 62.5 per cent.