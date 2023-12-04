FeatureBetting World
premium
Embattled Kindred Group to exit North America as attention returns to talk of a sale
Unibet's parent company Kindred Group is pulling out of North AmericaCredit: Mark Cranham
The question of where next for Kindred Group was partially answered last week when Unibet's parent company announced its departure from the North American market.
Uncertainty remains over Kindred's future, however, with the prospect of the company being sold firmly on the agenda.
The Stockholm-listed company went through what it described as a "challenging" year in 2022, with revenue reduced by 15 per cent and pre-tax profits falling by 62.5 per cent.
- Japan's betting market on horseracing provides stark contrast to that of Britain
- 'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops
- FanDuel still holds 'considerable lead' over DraftKings in US, insists Flutter chief
- Entain still suffering consequences of tighter regulation - three key takeouts from betting giant's strategy update
- Industry regulator urged to cast its net wide when it comes to listening to views on gambling
