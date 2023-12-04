Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

Embattled Kindred Group to exit North America as attention returns to talk of a sale

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Unibet's parent company Kindred Group is pulling out of North America
Unibet's parent company Kindred Group is pulling out of North AmericaCredit: Mark Cranham

The question of where next for Kindred Group was partially answered last week when Unibet's parent company announced its departure from the North American market.

Uncertainty remains over Kindred's future, however, with the prospect of the company being sold firmly on the agenda.

The Stockholm-listed company went through what it described as a "challenging" year in 2022, with revenue reduced by 15 per cent and pre-tax profits falling by 62.5 per cent.

Published on 4 December 2023inBetting World

Last updated 18:16, 4 December 2023

