David Griffiths teams up with prominent owner in bid to relaunch his training career

David Griffiths is looking forward to a "second bite at the cherry" after teaming up with recycling tycoon and prominent owner Ron Hull to relaunch his career as a trainer, the Grapevine has learned.

Griffiths has trained from his own yard in Bawtry for the past 13 years, enjoying Group-race success along the way, but is hoping a switch to Hull's nearby Wiseton Stables can put his name back in lights.

At his peak, when stable star Take Cover landed the Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood in 2014 and 2016, Griffiths trained a team of 35 horses from his yard near Doncaster, but numbers have dwindled since the Covid pandemic and, with just three horses left to train, he was on the brink of relinquishing his licence.