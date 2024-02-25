Ferny Hollow's presence would add extra spice to Champion Chase next month
All winter the Queen Mother Champion Chase has looked a two-horse race with punters in either the El Fabiolo or Jonbon camp. This month, though, the race has suddenly become even more interesting.
Edwardstone ruffled a few feathers at Newbury with his front-running romp in the Game Spirit earlier this month, and then the long-absent Ferny Hollow reminded us of his class with an easy win in the Grade 3 Newlands Chase at Naas on Sunday.
He is now 8-1 generally for Cheltenham Festival glory and, if he pulls out sound in the morning, and remains sound thereafter (by no means guaranteed), he would be an interesting contender if by any chance connections did decide to head to the festival.
Published on 25 February 2024inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 18:00, 25 February 2024
