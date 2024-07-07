- More
City Of Troy did enough in the Eclipse, but it would be far from a done deal if he rocks up at York
He made hard work of it but City Of Troy took the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday, beating Al Riffa by a length.
It wasn't the sort of performance that got you on the edge of your seat, but connections stated post-race the ground was too soft and he needs it quicker.
His next race could be in the Juddmonte International at York, for which he is a top price of 2-1, or the Irish Champion Stakes. If he ends up at the Breeders' Cup Classic you can back him at 8-1, but I'm not sure I would be in a rush to lump on him for that.
