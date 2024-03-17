Brilliant Ballyburn blitzes ratings record for a Gallagher winner - and there is no telling where his ceiling is

Perhaps the most breathtaking performance of Cheltenham Festival week came in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, in which Ballyburn (168+) blew his rivals away, winning by 13 lengths.

The Racing Post Rating he achieved was 9lb higher than the contest's ten-year average winning RPR, and there is no telling where Ballyburn's ceiling is. Could he go on to emulate the legendary Dawn Run and win the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup? Time will tell, but it's a delicious thought.

Heading into the festival, Ballyburn was one of the most eagerly anticipated participants, although for a while it was unknown whether he would go for the Supreme or the Gallagher.