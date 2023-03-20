Betway parent company Super Group looking to capitalise on US opportunity

The US market is the focus for many of the major names of the gambling industry, and Betway's parent company, Super Group, is no exception.

In January, Super Group gained entry to the US after completing the acquisition of online sports betting and igaming company Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC), which has market access in up to 13 states – eight of which are live, using the Betway brand – including New Jersey and Ohio.

Super Group unveiled its financial results for 2022 last week when chief executive Neal Menashe said the company was "seeking to continually optimise and grow our global footprint, including in the US".