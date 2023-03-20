Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
Betway parent company Super Group looking to capitalise on US opportunity

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Energumene (Paul Townend) jumps the last fence to win the Champion Chase
Betway's parent company sees the US as an "attractive opportunity"Credit: Edward Whitaker

The US market is the focus for many of the major names of the gambling industry, and Betway's parent company, Super Group, is no exception.

In January, Super Group gained entry to the US after completing the acquisition of online sports betting and igaming company Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC), which has market access in up to 13 states – eight of which are live, using the Betway brand – including New Jersey and Ohio.

Super Group unveiled its financial results for 2022 last week when chief executive Neal Menashe said the company was "seeking to continually optimise and grow our global footprint, including in the US".

Published on 20 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 20 March 2023
