Ambitious teen rider Freddie Gordon swaps Paul Nicholls yard for Nicky Henderson

A rider on the move is the ambitious Freddie Gordon, who will switch from Paul Nicholls to Nicky Henderson.

Britain's top two jumps trainers enjoy a healthy rivalry, but it is not like Gordon – whose father Chris trains near Winchester – is leaving Celtic to join Rangers.