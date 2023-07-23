Aidan O'Brien filly highlights her Leger credentials, but the Classic form seems better in France

Savethelastdance was a worthy winner of the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday, finding plenty for pressure late on to go past Bluestocking on rain-softened ground.

The conditions, which presented more of a stamina test, always looked likely to suit Savethelastdance more than most in the field. She was initially outpaced as the race started in earnest down the straight, but kept on finding while others began to flounder in the last furlong or so.

Savethelastdance achieved a Racing Post Rating of 114 here, the same as she had posted when second to Soul Sister in the Oaks at Epsom. Bluestocking has improved through the season and took a considerable step forward to achieve a career-high RPR of 112. Library (109) also improved significantly on her previous best effort, finishing third.