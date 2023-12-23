- More
I gave up buying Willie Christmas presents years ago - but my plan not to annoy him too much has paid off
It’s 22 years since Florida Pearl beat Best Mate, eight years since Cue Card mugged Vautour and two since my cousin Danny stole the race from Clan Des Obeaux on Tornado Flyer. Now we’re back at Kempton for another crack at the King George with Allaho.
Jumping slightly left cost Vautour; could it also cost Allaho? At nine rising ten, and having his second start after a long injury layoff, he is also not in his prime anymore. But could any of his opponents demolish a Ryanair field like he did? Or dismantle a Punchestown Gold Cup that consisted of a multiple King George winner, a multiple Gold Cup winner, an Aintree Bowl winner, a Marsh Chase winner, as well as another Gold Cup winner and another King George winner?
Allaho could do things these horses can’t. But can he still do it today is the question. It’s not quite Tiger Woods in the 2019 Masters but you get the idea. The heart and head say different things.
