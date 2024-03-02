Harry Cobden: ‘Some jockeys go home and play on the Playstation - I go home and play on the farm’
Lee Mottershead heads to Harry Cobden's Somerset farm to meet the rider leading this season's title race
After explaining in detail how to access Willow Bank Farm from the A37, Harry Cobden apologises that he will be a few minutes late for our afternoon appointment.
"I've had a good day and bought a few animals," he says. "If you go to the house, my mum will put the kettle on."
Cobden's mother is indeed ready and waiting to provide hot drinks in a Somerset country kitchen that boasts an Aga, a water-filled pan of peeled potatoes and countless pictures of a young jockey jumping fences and winning races. At the age of 25, and following much parental encouragement, that jockey is finally about to leave home. That said, his new base will be no more than a short hop down the road, thus allowing him to remain close to motherly services and the family farm.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 March 2024inThe Big Read
Last updated 18:11, 2 March 2024
- 'The Cheltenham Festival winner is a box I really need to tick - and we've been robbed a couple of times'
- 'If he went to Cheltenham and Aintree he'd probably win them both' - meet the team behind Europe's most exciting young chaser
- 'I felt a lot of pressure when I took over - there was a lot going on, a lot on my shoulders'
- ‘I don’t want to let down the people who took a risk in hiring a moderate football presenter to cover a completely different sport’
- 'I was in a dark place - I thought about it every single day for two years. I blamed myself'
- 'The Cheltenham Festival winner is a box I really need to tick - and we've been robbed a couple of times'
- 'If he went to Cheltenham and Aintree he'd probably win them both' - meet the team behind Europe's most exciting young chaser
- 'I felt a lot of pressure when I took over - there was a lot going on, a lot on my shoulders'
- ‘I don’t want to let down the people who took a risk in hiring a moderate football presenter to cover a completely different sport’
- 'I was in a dark place - I thought about it every single day for two years. I blamed myself'