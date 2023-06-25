Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePatrick Mullins
premium

A magical day at Royal Ascot - and Vauban might just have enough weight for me to ride him in Melbourne now!

Patrick Mullins soaks in the atmosphere on a flying visit for the opening day of this week’s royal meeting

Patrick MullinsJockey
Willie Mullins after Vauban's win in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday
Willie Mullins after Vauban's win in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot on TuesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Balls. I’m walking up Ascot High Street when I realise I’ve left my Royal Enclosure badges at home. And the queue for the office looks the length of the Nile.

I’ll do without them, so I join the smaller queue in the owners' and trainers’ tent, only to be told there’s no tickets under my name. Ugh. Luckily, the magical Hermione Fitzgerald sorts me out. She really should change her name to Granger.

I manage to get inside in time for the preamble of trumpets and carriages and pageantry. My parents, Willie and Jackie, are back of the bus in the royal procession. No doubt because Willie was late.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 25 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 25 June 2023
icon
more inPatrick Mullins
more inPatrick Mullins