'When you've won a big race all you want is to do it again - then you find out how much harder it is the second time'

The fickle nature of racing journalism means I spend much of my working life talking to 'in-form' trainers, like the in-form Venetia Williams , which is fun, although the cruel reality is that it would be much easier talking to 'hopelessly out-of-form trainers'.

It's the first day of the Cheltenham December meeting, racing has long since finished and darkness has descended on the track. The last of the lurching, reeling hard-core of drinkers are making their noisy and indirect way towards the exits, but Venetia and I have climbed several sets of stairs to one of the course's inner sanctums, a plush bar meant only for the sport's high-rollers, to find a little peace and quiet for a reflective chat.

The trouble is, when you've had another three-winner day and are operating at a peachy 26 per cent strike-rate for the season, the chances of a quiet chat are slim.