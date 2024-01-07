'People think TV and film work is glamorous but it was horrific - and now I want to be taken seriously as a trainer'

For someone who has spent plenty of time on big-budget movie sets, Robbie Llewellyn doesn't seem too comfortable in front of the camera.

"I'd rather be on the other side of it," he says as the Racing Post's crack snapper Edward Whitaker makes use of the winter sunshine to poke, prod and position his latest subject.

The sun has not been shining much of late, but the spotlight on Llewellyn's Overtown Farm operation in Wiltshire has been increasing in recent months and his training talents came into sharp focus before Christmas when Titan Discovery won at Ascot before Top Cloud obliged at the track 24 hours later.