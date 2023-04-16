Racing does not need to appease the antis - it's the middle ground that must be won

It is sometimes said you get what you deserve. In some regards that was true on Saturday, not in the disgraceful scenes that preceded the Randox Grand National, nor in the loss of Hill Sixteen, but rather in the fabulous triumph of Corach Rambler.

There have been many difficult days in the history of the sport's signature prize. Here was another. Some people who adore the Grand National will have headed home feeling despondent and anxious, not because they doubt the race but because they love it. There was, though, much that is positive to take from the afternoon, not least the fact that in Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore we had the right winners at the right time.

For although racing is full of good people, some are inevitably better than others at conveying the love and respect shown to the horses in their care. Russell and Scudamore did that superbly well on Sunday when interviewed from their stables on the BBC's Breakfast programme. They had been every bit as impressive in Aintree's winner's enclosure, looking beyond their moment of personal glory to speak up for the sport in which their lives are grounded. More of that eloquence is going to be needed.