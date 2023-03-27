Nico de Boinville: ‘I guess I could change my accent but I am who I am - I don’t worry about what people think of me’

Such is Constitution Hill's outrageous talent, Nico de Boinville has not been required to ask his friend a serious question. In time, we may find out what happens when he does. When De Boinville is asked a serious question, the answers reveal a jockey capable of delivering deep analysis of himself and his sport.

It all happens inside the winning connections' room at Plumpton. De Boinville has driven to East Sussex for a single ride on a mare trained by his boss Nicky Henderson. Compared to what took place at Cheltenham, the contrast could hardly be greater.

On the festival's opening day, De Boinville enjoyed the sort of experience for which many would pay a king's ransom. The Seven Barrows number one was on Constitution Hill's back as the sport's brightest star cruised to victory in the Champion Hurdle. In winning, De Boinville completed a clean sweep of the festival's three historic peaks, for in 2015, just a month after riding out his claim, he helped Coneygree to Gold Cup triumph, while between 2016 and 2019 he landed three Champion Chases aboard Sprinter Sacre and Altior.