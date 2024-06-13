New licence measures announced for syndicate and racing club managers to strengthen regulation

A new licence requirement for syndicate and racing club managers aiming to strengthen the regulation of shared ownership will be introduced by the BHA.

Anyone wishing to manage a syndicate or racing club that advertises publicly, or that they are paid to administer, will require a licence, including trainers who run their own syndicate or racing club.

The licence requirement will be brought in after an industry-wide consultation, with anyone applying to set up a syndicate after January 1 next year needing to have been granted a licence.

Existing managers will be required to have a licence in place by January 1, 2026, with assistance available to those applying through the BHA’s ownership team.

Harry Williams, the BHA’s head of participant services, said: “The continued growth of shared ownership is a key part of racing’s long-term sustainable future, with syndicates and racing clubs giving more people the chance to experience the thrill of racehorse ownership in an affordable and enjoyable way.

“The vast majority of syndicates and racing clubs are operated to the very highest standards, but inevitably as the number of people involved in setting up, running and promoting them continues to rise, so do the associated regulatory challenges.

“By introducing this new licence, the BHA can take a more proactive approach to managing emerging risks and maintain consistent standards across the board. This will not only provide greater clarity for syndicators and club managers about their role and responsibilities, but also help maintain trust in shared ownership by ensuring those involved feel confident that they are sufficiently protected and supported.

“This is an important step forward as we look to retain racehorse owners here in Britain and attract the next generation.”

Foxtrot Racing members celebrate victory at Uttoxeter Credit: Jack Haynes

The new licence requirements, which have been financially backed by the Levy Board, will build on existing registration and regulatory measures and has been welcomed by Dan Abraham, who runs Foxtrot Racing and is chairman of the Racehorse Syndicates Association.

Abraham said: "The Racehorse Syndicates Association are delighted to support the introduction of a licence for syndicators and racing club managers. The initiative provides clarity on minimum standards and an opportunity for the BHA to assess the competence of those who run commercial syndicates and clubs. In addition, it provides further confidence to anyone getting involved with well-run syndicates and racing clubs."

