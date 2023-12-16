'We're rammed' - Kempton ready for big King George crowd as tracks welcome Christmas boost

Kempton is expected to be “rammed” for this year’s Ladbrokes King George VI Chase fixture with the course reporting buoyant ticket sales for the Christmas highlight.

The positivity at Kempton has been mirrored at Ascot, where ticket sales are up 15 per cent on last year for its meeting next weekend, and at Chepstow, the host of the Coral Welsh Grand National on December 27.

The festive period provided a welcome boost to racecourses in 2022 after a year of falling crowds. Market Rasen, Wincanton and Wetherby had their biggest attendances for December 26 since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendances at British racecourses in 2023 have broadly flatlined, according to BHA statistics. However, Kempton is expecting a bumper crowd on December 26 and clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: “Everything is on target and in line with the budget we set, which is excellent news. Last year December 27 was a bank holiday and that always helps boost crowds for that day, so we’re budgeting for a day more in line with historical trends.

“We’re rammed and couldn’t be more pleased with the interest levels, sales and the weather forecast looks good too, which is even better!”

Ascot hosts the last big fixture before Christmas with its two-day Howden Christmas racing weekend on Friday and Saturday, featuring festive entertainment, carol singing and Father Christmas alongside the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle.

Nick Smith, Ascot’s director of racing and public affairs, said: “We’re looking very strong for next weekend and sales have been nicely up on last year, so we should have a good crowd for both days. Sales have been up 10-15 per cent and I think it's because we're close to Christmas and a lot of people have the day marked out as we do a lot of Christmassy things as well.”

Advanced sales have also been strong at Chepstow for the Welsh Grand National, with Arena Racing’s south west executive director Phil Bell hoping for settled weather in the run up to the fixture to further drive demand.

“It’s been very strong for hospitality and the restaurant, which are virtually sold out. We even put on an extra hospitality area this year and that’s sold really well too,” he said.

“Ticket sales are in line with last year and you tend to get a spike in the last ten days before the race when people are finalising their plans for in and around Christmas and can see what the weather will be like, so hopefully the forecast is good.”

