Cotswold Chase set to be next for Datsalrightgino but King George supplementary entry not ruled out

The Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham next month has emerged as the next likely slot for Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino but trainer Jamie Snowden said there is a possibility he could be supplemented for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on December 26.

The Randox Grand National was suggested as a possible target in the aftermath of the Coral Gold Cup, but Datsalrightgino's rise in the official ratings this week is likely to prompt connections to look beyond handicaps.

"He's gone up 11lb to 159, so you're slightly forced into Graded races on the back of that and the Cotswold Chase is the most obvious option," said Snowden, still floating on cloud nine after the biggest victory of his career at Newbury last weekend.

It would cost £4,600 to supplement Datsalrightgino for the King George for owners Hew and Jane Glyn-Davies and their family.

Snowden, who would have to do that on December 20, added: "It's something we've spoken about, but I suppose the concern is the Coral Gold Cup took place in December, whereas it's usually the end of November. The King George comes quite soon on the back of it and it will have been a hard race for him. We'll speak about it again but the obvious thing is the Cotswold Chase."

The Lambourn trainer added: "He was definitely tired on Sunday morning but he's trotted out well with no cuts or bruises. He lost 15kg but he's absolutely fine. He's been down to have a splash in the river in Lambourn and has had a gentle canter. He's in great form with himself and, like me, is enjoying all the praise and adulation, but he was tired."

Jamie Snowden embraces jockey Gavin Sheehan after Datsalrightgino's victory Credit: Mark Cranham

Snowden has an immediate chance of more big-race success at Sandown on Saturday with You Wear It Well and Colonel Harry in line for Grade 1 assignments in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle and Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase.

Colonel Harry is also owned by the Glyn-Davies family and Snowden said: "He's an intended runner and is in great shape. He's come out of his win at Chepstow really well and I was thrilled with how he schooled last week. He's been working nicely too.

"He's got to step forward again and wouldn't be among the most fancied on official ratings, but we like him a lot. He was just shy of Graded company over hurdles last season but is a natural chaser and you'd like to think he can step forward again."

The prospect of testing ground at Sandown is not an issue for Snowden, who is optimistic stable jockey Gavin Sheehan can get a 14-day ban overturned at an appeal on Thursday in time to ride his Saturday pair..

"Colonel Harry definitely looks like he wants softer ground over two miles as he's a thorough stayer at that trip," he said.

