Chambard camp eye ultimate Aintree glory - but Welsh National likely to come too soon after Becher triumph
A return to Aintree for a crack at the Randox Grand National in April is at the top of the agenda for Saturday's Becher Chase winner Chambard, who is unlikely to run in this month's Coral Welsh Grand National.
Chambard already had a Cheltenham Festival success to his name and he provided owners David and Carol Shaw and amateur jockey Lucy Turner with another memorable day on his first run over the National fences.
The Venetia Williams-trained 11-year-old earned a quote of 16-1 with the sponsors for the Welsh Grand National, but the Chepstow marathon on December 27 is set to come too quickly after such a hard race at Aintree.
