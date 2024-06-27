'We felt it was the right thing to do' - Salisbury jockeys donate riding fees to boost spinal injury charity

A charity specialising in spinal cord injury care expects to have raised three times its target amount at Salisbury on Wednesday after several jockeys chose to donate one of their riding fees from the afternoon.

Stephen Croft, director of the Inspire Foundation , said he was “stunned and delighted” by the donations from the riders, while jockey David Egan, who led the fundraising, said he and his colleagues felt it was “the right thing to do”.

Egan and ten others each donated a riding fee, which is £162.79 for a Flat jockey, after the idea had been suggested by Salisbury’s raceday presenter, Anthony Kemp.

“I asked some people in the weighing room if they’d be willing to put a riding fee towards the charity and they were more than willing to do so,” Egan said on Thursday. “We felt it was the right thing to do and it’s not about me in any way, I just happened to be the one who asked everyone. Nearly all the jockeys who were riding at Salisbury decided to do it and I’m sure it helped them raise a good bit of money.”

Asked why the jockeys had decided to donate, Egan cited former rider Freddy Tylicki, who sustained a spinal cord injury in a fall in 2016 and had until recently been a patron of the Inspire Foundation.

“Freddy was a patron of the charity, and he’s still a supporter, and he’s one of us, so we’re always more than happy to help,” Egan said.

The Inspire Foundation, which is based in Salisbury, is a specialist charity focusing on independence and quality of life after spinal cord injury.

Croft said Tylicki remained a key supporter of the charity despite work commitments making him unable to continue as a patron, and thanked the riders for their support.

“We were stunned and delighted that the jockeys had been so generous and kind to give up one of their riding fees,” he said. “It was a wonderful day and I think it was the best day we’ve had there raising funds. We would normally hope to raise around £1,000 but I think it’s going to be around three times that figure this year.

“It’s very heartening that jockeys have donated in this way as they are among the people who can be seriously affected by this sort of injury.”

