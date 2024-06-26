'This is my best chance of finally winning it' - Brian Ellison aims to become a local hero in the Northumberland Plate

Geordie native Brian Ellison is determined to win the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (3.10 ), having been born on the day of the race 72 years ago, and he believes he has his best chance yet of striking in Newcastle's biggest Flat race.

Ellison will have two representatives including Onesmoothoperator who, like his trainer, loves the track. Tashkhan will top the weights having finished third in the Group 1 Royal-Oak on his last start in October.

A second-place finish with 13-2 favourite Seamour in 2016 is the closest Ellison, who is based in Norton in North Yorkshire, he has come to winning the Plate, but the trainer is positive on his hopes ahead of Saturday's ultra-competitive staying handicap.