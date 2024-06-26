Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'This is my best chance of finally winning it' - Brian Ellison aims to become a local hero in the Northumberland Plate

Brian Ellison: "Why go from 14 to 12 when there's plenty of room there? It doesn't seem logical"
Brian Ellison: has two chances in Saturday's Northumberland PlateCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Geordie native Brian Ellison is determined to win the Jenningsbet Northumberland Plate (3.10), having been born on the day of the race 72 years ago, and he believes he has his best chance yet of striking in Newcastle's biggest Flat race.

Ellison will have two representatives including Onesmoothoperator who, like his trainer, loves the track. Tashkhan will top the weights having finished third in the Group 1 Royal-Oak on his last start in October.

A second-place finish with 13-2 favourite Seamour in 2016 is the closest Ellison, who is based in Norton in North Yorkshire, he has come to winning the Plate, but the trainer is positive on his hopes ahead of Saturday's ultra-competitive staying handicap.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

West Country correspondent

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain