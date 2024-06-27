Betfred offer £2m Triple Crown bonus after taking over sponsorship of all five British Classics

Betfred will sponsor all five British Classics next season having replaced Qipco as backers of the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, and the bookmaker will offer a £2 million bonus for any winner of the Triple Crown.

It is the first time that the Classics – which also include Epsom's Oaks and Derby and the St Leger at Doncaster – have been supported by one brand. The bookmaker's boss and founder Fred Done said he wanted to put the races back "at the forefront of global horseracing" when announcing the sponsorship deal on Thursday.

There has been no winner of the colts' Triple Crown since Nijinsky in 1970, but any winner of the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger will receive the seven-figure bonus from next year onwards.

Betfred will sponsor eight races at the three-day Betfred Guineas Festival next May. Done, who founded Betfred in 1967, said: “Nobody has ever sponsored all five British Classics and I'm so proud to be the first. I'm honoured as a bookmaker to be supporting the sport that I love. I want to put the British Classics back where they belong, at the forefront of global horseracing.

"[The Triple Crown] hasn’t been done since Nijinsky back in 1970, and although Camelot came very close in 2012, it seems about time we were celebrating another Triple Crown winner.”

City Of Troy romped home in the Betfred-backed Derby Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Guineas were sponsored by the Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Company (Qipco) for 14 years before it announced last week that it would scale back its investment in British racing . Qipco has also dropped its backing of the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and British Champions Series from next year, but has extended its sponsorship of Champions Day at Ascot until 2026.

Betfred took over sponsorship of the Oaks, Derby and St Leger from Cazoo in 2023 and in January extended their backing of the Epsom Classics until 2026.

The Guineas have been sponsored by bookmakers before, with Stan James supporting the races between 2006-10 and online firm Ultimatebet for two years peviously.

Amy Starkey, managing director of Jockey Club racecourses, said: "We've already seen how Betfred’s tremendous enthusiasm and dynamism has elevated the Derby and Oaks at Epsom and their passion for racing is fantastic for the sport.

"The offer of this huge bonus for the Triple Crown is another superb initiative and we’re already really excited about how we can promote these iconic British Classic races in 2025.”

