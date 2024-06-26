Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:45 Salisbury

'It's the obvious step and where I want to go' - Jack Jones eyeing Weatherbys Super Sprint with Caburn

Caburn (near side) gets the better of Brighton Boy in the 6f novice at Salisbury
Caburn (near side) gets the better of Brighton Boy in the 6f novice at SalisburyCredit: Edward Whitaker
Young Newmarket trainer Jack Jones is eyeing next month's £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury with Caburn after the debutant provided him with his first win at the track. 

The Twilight Son colt showed a willing attitude in the straight, getting the better of the more experienced 9-2 chance Brighton Boy to land the 6f novice by a neck at odds of 14-1. 

"Worryingly, most of my two-year-olds have run averagely but I thought he was above them as he's always shown signs of being a nice horse," Jones told Racing TV. 

"He went through the Tattersalls Guineas breeze-ups unsold, which I was delighted about because I wanted to train him.

"I've had this race marked out a long time and he'll sharpen up mentally from today.

"It's a nice stepping stone to the Super Sprint, which is the obvious step and where I want to go." 

Fine start

Luther proved himself a colt with potential when making a striking debut in the 7f maiden for trainer Charlie Fellowes. 

The Frankel two-year-old, out of Musidora winner Give And Take, was a 250,000gns yearling purchase and showed impressive late speed to beat 2-5 favourite Wild Clary by a length and a quarter under Kieran Shoemark.  

It was the first leg of a treble for Shoemark, who later scored on favourites Crown Estate in the mile handicap and Lord Of Love in the 1m2f maiden. 

Back on track

The Group 1-placed Acklam Express notched a first win in almost four years in the 5f veterans' handicap. 

The Clive Cox-trained six-year-old, who was third behind Nature Strip in the 2022 King's Stand Stakes, took advantage of his official mark of 80 to prevail by a neck. 

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

