- More
'It's the obvious step and where I want to go' - Jack Jones eyeing Weatherbys Super Sprint with Caburn
Young Newmarket trainer Jack Jones is eyeing next month's £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury with Caburn after the debutant provided him with his first win at the track.
The Twilight Son colt showed a willing attitude in the straight, getting the better of the more experienced 9-2 chance Brighton Boy to land the 6f novice by a neck at odds of 14-1.
"Worryingly, most of my two-year-olds have run averagely but I thought he was above them as he's always shown signs of being a nice horse," Jones told Racing TV.
"He went through the Tattersalls Guineas breeze-ups unsold, which I was delighted about because I wanted to train him.
"I've had this race marked out a long time and he'll sharpen up mentally from today.
"It's a nice stepping stone to the Super Sprint, which is the obvious step and where I want to go."
Fine start
Luther proved himself a colt with potential when making a striking debut in the 7f maiden for trainer Charlie Fellowes.
The Frankel two-year-old, out of Musidora winner Give And Take, was a 250,000gns yearling purchase and showed impressive late speed to beat 2-5 favourite Wild Clary by a length and a quarter under Kieran Shoemark.
It was the first leg of a treble for Shoemark, who later scored on favourites Crown Estate in the mile handicap and Lord Of Love in the 1m2f maiden.
Back on track
The Group 1-placed Acklam Express notched a first win in almost four years in the 5f veterans' handicap.
The Clive Cox-trained six-year-old, who was third behind Nature Strip in the 2022 King's Stand Stakes, took advantage of his official mark of 80 to prevail by a neck.
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
- Beverley: 'That's got me off the cold list' - Jason Watson ends month-long dry spell with Island Native
- Newton Abbot: £3,500 'impulse buy' who achieved an RPR of five last time out gives jockey first winner in five years
- Jockey hit with 20-day ban for careless riding at Ballinrobe following interference after stalls opened
- Chepstow: Rob Hornby bounces back from 'difficult' Royal Ascot week with first treble - and reserves special praise for Callum Shepherd
- Thirsk: 'He's doing amazingly well' - Rebecca Menzies hails Royal Ascot-winning jockey Callum Rodriguez as Golden Rainbow strikes
- Claim up to £355 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: for one or more goals in the Georgia vs Portugal match
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
- Beverley: 'That's got me off the cold list' - Jason Watson ends month-long dry spell with Island Native
- Newton Abbot: £3,500 'impulse buy' who achieved an RPR of five last time out gives jockey first winner in five years
- Jockey hit with 20-day ban for careless riding at Ballinrobe following interference after stalls opened
- Chepstow: Rob Hornby bounces back from 'difficult' Royal Ascot week with first treble - and reserves special praise for Callum Shepherd
- Thirsk: 'He's doing amazingly well' - Rebecca Menzies hails Royal Ascot-winning jockey Callum Rodriguez as Golden Rainbow strikes
- Claim up to £355 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: for one or more goals in the Georgia vs Portugal match
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week