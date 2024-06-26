'It's the obvious step and where I want to go' - Jack Jones eyeing Weatherbys Super Sprint with Caburn

Young Newmarket trainer Jack Jones is eyeing next month's £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury with Caburn after the debutant provided him with his first win at the track.

The Twilight Son colt showed a willing attitude in the straight, getting the better of the more experienced 9-2 chance Brighton Boy to land the 6f novice by a neck at odds of 14-1.

"Worryingly, most of my two-year-olds have run averagely but I thought he was above them as he's always shown signs of being a nice horse," Jones told Racing TV.

"He went through the Tattersalls Guineas breeze-ups unsold, which I was delighted about because I wanted to train him.

"I've had this race marked out a long time and he'll sharpen up mentally from today.

"It's a nice stepping stone to the Super Sprint, which is the obvious step and where I want to go."

Fine start

Luther proved himself a colt with potential when making a striking debut in the 7f maiden for trainer Charlie Fellowes.

The Frankel two-year-old, out of Musidora winner Give And Take, was a 250,000gns yearling purchase and showed impressive late speed to beat 2-5 favourite Wild Clary by a length and a quarter under Kieran Shoemark.

It was the first leg of a treble for Shoemark, who later scored on favourites Crown Estate in the mile handicap and Lord Of Love in the 1m2f maiden.

Back on track

The Group 1-placed Acklam Express notched a first win in almost four years in the 5f veterans' handicap.

The Clive Cox-trained six-year-old, who was third behind Nature Strip in the 2022 King's Stand Stakes, took advantage of his official mark of 80 to prevail by a neck.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.